Finally Friday with David Newbould and Michael McDermott

This week on Finally Friday we have a heartland rock double feature with Michael McDermott and David Newbould playing new songs from each of their latest albums.

We kick things off with David Newbould. You might have already been introduced to him on The Local Brew, where Ana Lee has been playing his music, or when she premiered the video for "Home Depot Glasses," his tribute to John Prine written soon after the death of the beloved musician. The Toronto-born singer-songwriter is now a full-fledged Nashvillian and has embraced the town and the musical camaraderie it allows.

David plays songs from his new album, Power Up!, (out today!), including the title track, "Peeler Park," "Home Depot Glasses," and "Last Letter."

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Michael McDermot has been around the block a time or two. Back in 1991, he was signed to a major label on his way to take his place alongside acts like Tom Petty, John Fogerty, Don Henley, and the like. Instead, after a strong debut, the label lost interest by the end of the decade as they attempted to gobble up the latest music fads. But luckily, Mcdermott's music is a classic form of songwriting that will never go out of style. Without hesitation, he continued to pursue his music career, ending up with over a dozen records and acclaim from Rolling Stone, The New York Times, CNN, and The Washington Post.

Michael performs "Sick of This Town," "Peace, Love, and Brilliant Colors," "All That We Have Lost," and "The Arsonist" from his latest album, St. Paul's Boulevard which was released to rave reviews last month,