Rachel Hurley grew up in the birthplace of rock and roll, Memphis, TN. After moving to New York in 1999 to work in television production at a fledgling cable station called MTV, she returned to Memphis in 2003 and created one of the earliest music blogs, the award-winning Scenestars. It’s been written about in Spin, The Wall Street Journal, and Rolling Stone. This led to a weekly column in The Commerical Appeal called On the Record, and then to a position at legendary Ardent Studios as the queen of all things social media related. She also created five podcasts which ran on Breakthru Radio and The Vinyl District, that were recorded at Ardent featuring bands such as The Posies, White Denim, Valerie June, Heartless Bastards, Langhorne Slim, Exene Cervenka, The Autumn Defense, J.J. Grey, Lydia Loveless, Lucero, Dawes, Ra Ra Riot, Austin Lucas, Cory Branan, The Milk Carton Kids and dozens more.

She currently lives in an RV with her two dogs and calls any place she can plug into shore power home.