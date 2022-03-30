Meet The Woods Live At Noon Today On WMOT

It’s been at least two years or more since I’ve had the opportunity to have a band live in the studio and I’m literally jumping for joy right now. I’ll get that out of my system before noon today, I promise! The Woods are a Nashville-based songwriting, guitar playing trio of singers that harmonize so well you’d think they grew up singing in a family band together. I found them because I began following Dan O’Rourke’s solo career when he released a song in 2020 called, “For That Matter.” Raquel Cole is a Canadian singer and songwriter and a killer guitarist and mandolinist. I got to see her shred some electric guitar opening a Local Brew Live for Ben Danaher in 2019. I just discovered Leland Rooney through this group. They recently released a song called, “World’s On Fire” and you can see the official video below. Tune in to 89.5 WMOT at noon today for a couple of songs live in the studio and to find out how Dan O’Rourke, Raquel Cole and Leland Rooney became The Woods.

