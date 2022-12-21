© 2022 WMOT
Liner Notes

WMOT's Most Played 100 Albums of 2022

WMOT
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CST
Most played album 1920.png

2022 was a year of twists and turns, of testing the post quarantine landscape to embrace the new day. Music took us back into venues large and small, and the releases were so abundant that it was hard to keep up with them at times.

WMOT’s Top 100 was determined by airplay. We never know exactly what the numbers and trends will look like until we hit enter to start tabulating, but we are ever proud to represent. At the top this year is Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. with the follow up to their landmark record of 2007, Raising Sand. Raise The Roof was another exercise in their exuberant take on music. Women had a fine showing this year as the American Roots field pushes ever closer to parity in gender representation.

WMOT's Top 10 albums represent sonic diversity- from legends like Bonnie Raitt digging into the blues to Bluegrass breakout Molly Tuttle returning to her roots. One thing is for sure, all these entries were made with creativity, craft and care, and we sure do love being able to bring this mix to the air every day at WMOT.

Listen for the 89 and a half Top Spins of 2022 Countdown in two parts. The first starts with our number 1 album and ends with 45- that will be played on December 30 starting at 2pm and replaying at 7am on December 31. The first weekend in January, we will bring you #46 through 90 at those same times. It's good listening, and we wish you all good things for the New Year.

- Jessie Scott

Top 100 Albums Played on WMOT in 2022

1.     Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Raise The Roof

2.     Bonnie Raitt

Just Like That...

3.     Ray Wylie Hubbard

Co-Starring Too

4.     Keb' Mo'

Good To Be...

5.     S.G. Goodman

Teeth Marks

6.     Aoife O'Donovan

Age Of Apathy

7.     The Lumineers

Brightside

8.     Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Future

9.     Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Crooked Tree

10.  Marcus King

Young Blood

11.  Jamestown Revival

Young Man

12.  Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee

13.  The Cactus Blossoms

One Day

14.  Old Crow Medicine Show

Paint This Town

15.  Gov't Mule

Heavy Load Blues

16.  Mary Gauthier

Dark Enough To See The Stars

17.  Andrew Bird

Inside Problems

18.  Ben Harper

Bloodline Maintenance

19.  Various Artists

Something Borrowed, Something New:  A Tribute To John Anderson

20.  Lyle Lovett

12th Of June

21.  Janiva Magness

Hard To Kill

22.  Amanda Shires

Take It Like A Man

23.  49 Winchester

Fortune Favors The Bold

24.  Charley Crockett

The Man From Waco

25.  The Infamous Stringdusters

Toward The Fray

26.  Sunny Sweeney

Married Alone

27.  Kelsey Waldon

No Regular Dog

28.  Greensky Bluegrass

Stress Dreams

29.  Willie Nelson

A Beautiful Time

30.  Cristina Vane

Make Myself Me Again

31.  Brandi Carlile

In These Silent Days

32.  Brennen Leigh (Featuring Asleep At The Wheel)

Obsessed With The West

33.  Nicki Bluhm

Avondale Drive

34.  River Whyless

Monoflora

35.  The Whitmore Sisters

Ghost Stories

36.  The Dip

Sticking With It

37.  Mavis Staples & Levon Helm

Carry Me Home

38.  Taylor Rae

Mad Twenties

39.  Sarah Shook & The Disarmers

Nightroamer

40.  Buffalo Nichols

Buffalo Nichols

41.  North Mississippi Allstars

Set Sail

42.  Hayes Carll

You Get It All

43.  Erin Rae

Lighten Up

44.  Billy Strings

Renewal

45.  Various Artists

Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows:  Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

46.  CAAMP

Lavender Days

47.  Early James

Strange Time To Be Alive

48.  Josh Rouse

Going Places

49.  Delbert McClinton

Outdated Emotion

50.  Vandoliers

The Vandoliers

51.  Steve Earle & The Dukes

Jerry Jeff

52.  Ian Noe

River Fools & Mountain Saints

53.  Courtney Marie Andrews

Loose Future

54.  Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Georgia Blue

55.  The Steel Wheels

Everyone A Song Volume 2

56.  Brent Cobb

And Now, Let's Turn To Page...

57.  Charley Crockett

Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley

58.  Railroad Earth

All For The Song

59.  Kaitlin Butts

What Else Can She Do

60.  Allison Russell

Outside Child

61.  Billy Bragg

The Million Things That Never Happened

62.  The Record Company

Play Loud

63.  Jackson + Sellers

Breaking Point

64.  Joshua Hedley

Neon Blue

65.  The Wilder Blue

The Wilder Blue

66.  Sad Daddy

Way Up In The Hills

67.  Margo Cilker

Pohorylle

68.  American Aquarium

Chicamacomico

69.  Carolyn Wonderland

Tempting Fate

70.  Michaela Anne

Oh To Be That Free

71.  Miko Marks &The Resurrectors

Feel Like Going Home

72.  Edgar Winter

Brother Johnny

73.  Sarah Borges

Together Alone

74.  The Dead South

Easy Listening For Jerks - Parts 1 & 2

75.  Shovels & Rope

Manticore

76.  John Moreland

Birds In The Ceiling

77.  Arlo McKinley

This Mess We're In

78.  Eliza Gilkyson

Songs Of The River Wind

79.  Various Artists

My Friend:  A Tribute To Rusty Young

80.  Nikki Lane

Denim & Diamonds

81.  G. Love

Philadelphia Mississippi

82.  Tami Neilson

Kingmaker

83.  The Punch Brothers

Hell On Church Street

84.  Caroline Spence

True North

85.  Neal Francis

In Plain Sight

86.  Tedeschi Trucks Band

I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell

87.  Adam Hood

Bad Days Better

88.  Tyler Childers

Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?

89.  Willi Carlisle

Peculiar, Missouri

90.  Houndmouth

Good For You

91.  Tedeschi Trucks Band

I Am The Moon: II. Ascension

92.  Cody Jinks

Mercy

93.  Eli Paperboy Reed

Down Every Road

94.  Wreckless Strangers

When A Sun And Blue Star Collide

95.  Will Hoge

Wings On My Shoes

96.  Amy Ray

If It All Goes South

97.  Aaron Raitiere

Single Wide Dreamer

98.  Charles Wesley Godwin

How The Mighty Fall

99.  Asleep At The Wheel

Half A Hundred Years

100. Paul Cauthen

Country Coming Down

