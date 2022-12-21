WMOT's Most Played 100 Albums of 2022
2022 was a year of twists and turns, of testing the post quarantine landscape to embrace the new day. Music took us back into venues large and small, and the releases were so abundant that it was hard to keep up with them at times.
WMOT’s Top 100 was determined by airplay. We never know exactly what the numbers and trends will look like until we hit enter to start tabulating, but we are ever proud to represent. At the top this year is Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. with the follow up to their landmark record of 2007, Raising Sand. Raise The Roof was another exercise in their exuberant take on music. Women had a fine showing this year as the American Roots field pushes ever closer to parity in gender representation.
WMOT's Top 10 albums represent sonic diversity- from legends like Bonnie Raitt digging into the blues to Bluegrass breakout Molly Tuttle returning to her roots. One thing is for sure, all these entries were made with creativity, craft and care, and we sure do love being able to bring this mix to the air every day at WMOT.
Listen for the 89 and a half Top Spins of 2022 Countdown in two parts. The first starts with our number 1 album and ends with 45- that will be played on December 30 starting at 2pm and replaying at 7am on December 31. The first weekend in January, we will bring you #46 through 90 at those same times. It's good listening, and we wish you all good things for the New Year.
- Jessie Scott
Top 100 Albums Played on WMOT in 2022
1. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Raise The Roof
2. Bonnie Raitt
Just Like That...
3. Ray Wylie Hubbard
Co-Starring Too
4. Keb' Mo'
Good To Be...
5. S.G. Goodman
Teeth Marks
6. Aoife O'Donovan
Age Of Apathy
7. The Lumineers
Brightside
8. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
The Future
9. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Crooked Tree
10. Marcus King
Young Blood
11. Jamestown Revival
Young Man
12. Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
Get On Board: The Songs Of Sonny Terry & Brownie McGhee
13. The Cactus Blossoms
One Day
14. Old Crow Medicine Show
Paint This Town
15. Gov't Mule
Heavy Load Blues
16. Mary Gauthier
Dark Enough To See The Stars
17. Andrew Bird
Inside Problems
18. Ben Harper
Bloodline Maintenance
19. Various Artists
Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson
20. Lyle Lovett
12th Of June
21. Janiva Magness
Hard To Kill
22. Amanda Shires
Take It Like A Man
23. 49 Winchester
Fortune Favors The Bold
24. Charley Crockett
The Man From Waco
25. The Infamous Stringdusters
Toward The Fray
26. Sunny Sweeney
Married Alone
27. Kelsey Waldon
No Regular Dog
28. Greensky Bluegrass
Stress Dreams
29. Willie Nelson
A Beautiful Time
30. Cristina Vane
Make Myself Me Again
31. Brandi Carlile
In These Silent Days
32. Brennen Leigh (Featuring Asleep At The Wheel)
Obsessed With The West
33. Nicki Bluhm
Avondale Drive
34. River Whyless
Monoflora
35. The Whitmore Sisters
Ghost Stories
36. The Dip
Sticking With It
37. Mavis Staples & Levon Helm
Carry Me Home
38. Taylor Rae
Mad Twenties
39. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers
Nightroamer
40. Buffalo Nichols
Buffalo Nichols
41. North Mississippi Allstars
Set Sail
42. Hayes Carll
You Get It All
43. Erin Rae
Lighten Up
44. Billy Strings
Renewal
45. Various Artists
Broken Hearts And Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2
46. CAAMP
Lavender Days
47. Early James
Strange Time To Be Alive
48. Josh Rouse
Going Places
49. Delbert McClinton
Outdated Emotion
50. Vandoliers
The Vandoliers
51. Steve Earle & The Dukes
Jerry Jeff
52. Ian Noe
River Fools & Mountain Saints
53. Courtney Marie Andrews
Loose Future
54. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Georgia Blue
55. The Steel Wheels
Everyone A Song Volume 2
56. Brent Cobb
And Now, Let's Turn To Page...
57. Charley Crockett
Lil' G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley
58. Railroad Earth
All For The Song
59. Kaitlin Butts
What Else Can She Do
60. Allison Russell
Outside Child
61. Billy Bragg
The Million Things That Never Happened
62. The Record Company
Play Loud
63. Jackson + Sellers
Breaking Point
64. Joshua Hedley
Neon Blue
65. The Wilder Blue
The Wilder Blue
66. Sad Daddy
Way Up In The Hills
67. Margo Cilker
Pohorylle
68. American Aquarium
Chicamacomico
69. Carolyn Wonderland
Tempting Fate
70. Michaela Anne
Oh To Be That Free
71. Miko Marks &The Resurrectors
Feel Like Going Home
72. Edgar Winter
Brother Johnny
73. Sarah Borges
Together Alone
74. The Dead South
Easy Listening For Jerks - Parts 1 & 2
75. Shovels & Rope
Manticore
76. John Moreland
Birds In The Ceiling
77. Arlo McKinley
This Mess We're In
78. Eliza Gilkyson
Songs Of The River Wind
79. Various Artists
My Friend: A Tribute To Rusty Young
80. Nikki Lane
Denim & Diamonds
81. G. Love
Philadelphia Mississippi
82. Tami Neilson
Kingmaker
83. The Punch Brothers
Hell On Church Street
84. Caroline Spence
True North
85. Neal Francis
In Plain Sight
86. Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Am The Moon: IV. Farewell
87. Adam Hood
Bad Days Better
88. Tyler Childers
Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?
89. Willi Carlisle
Peculiar, Missouri
90. Houndmouth
Good For You
91. Tedeschi Trucks Band
I Am The Moon: II. Ascension
92. Cody Jinks
Mercy
93. Eli Paperboy Reed
Down Every Road
94. Wreckless Strangers
When A Sun And Blue Star Collide
95. Will Hoge
Wings On My Shoes
96. Amy Ray
If It All Goes South
97. Aaron Raitiere
Single Wide Dreamer
98. Charles Wesley Godwin
How The Mighty Fall
99. Asleep At The Wheel
Half A Hundred Years
100. Paul Cauthen
Country Coming Down