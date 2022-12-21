WMOT's Most Played 100 Albums of 2022

2022 was a year of twists and turns, of testing the post quarantine landscape to embrace the new day. Music took us back into venues large and small, and the releases were so abundant that it was hard to keep up with them at times.

WMOT’s Top 100 was determined by airplay. We never know exactly what the numbers and trends will look like until we hit enter to start tabulating, but we are ever proud to represent. At the top this year is Robert Plant & Alison Krauss. with the follow up to their landmark record of 2007, Raising Sand. Raise The Roof was another exercise in their exuberant take on music. Women had a fine showing this year as the American Roots field pushes ever closer to parity in gender representation.

WMOT's Top 10 albums represent sonic diversity- from legends like Bonnie Raitt digging into the blues to Bluegrass breakout Molly Tuttle returning to her roots. One thing is for sure, all these entries were made with creativity, craft and care, and we sure do love being able to bring this mix to the air every day at WMOT.

Listen for the 89 and a half Top Spins of 2022 Countdown in two parts. The first starts with our number 1 album and ends with 45- that will be played on December 30 starting at 2pm and replaying at 7am on December 31. The first weekend in January, we will bring you #46 through 90 at those same times. It's good listening, and we wish you all good things for the New Year.

- Jessie Scott

Top 100 Albums Played on WMOT in 2022