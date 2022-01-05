© 2022 WMOT
COVID-19 surge closes Lebanon Special School District

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 5, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST
(Mike Osborne) —The entire Lebanon Special School District is closed for the rest of the week due to a surge in COVID-19 infections.

In a letter to parents Tuesday, school administrators said a teacher and staff shortage forced the system to close. The district noted that tests administered among teachers and staff indicated a 70 percent infection rate.

LSSD administrators noted that were forced to use snow days to cover the closure. A new state law passed earlier this year by Tennessee GOP dominated legislature left the district no other options.

The average number of new infections reported in Wilson County has increased 240 percent over the past 30 days. New cases among school age children countywide doubled over the past week.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
