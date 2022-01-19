Another winter storm bearing down on Middle Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Middle Tennessee was on Wednesday bracing for the arrival of its fourth winter storm in two weeks.

The latest storm, expected to begin Wednesday night and continue into Thursday morning, could include dangerous freezing rain.

The National Weather Service Office in Nashville said Wednesday morning that it isn’t clear yet just how much of an impact this latest storm front might have on the mid-state. A Hazardous Weather Outlook was in effect, but a Winter Strom Warning had not been issued as of sunrise Wednesday morning.

Forecaster said that, beginning Wednesday night, the mid-state will see a mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow.

Look for snow accumulations of an inch or less. Locations south of I-40 could see a thin coat of ice just as the sun comes up Thursday morning.

Bitter cold is expected Thursday with a high of 33 degrees and wind chill readings in the teens.