Tennessee Gov. Lee promises $1 billion new dollars for K-12 education in State of State speech

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has promised to boost education funding, invest in infrastructure projects and funnel more money to the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The Republican announced his plans Monday during his fourth annual address to lawmakers. Lee is currently running for reelection to secure a second term as governor.

During his speech Lee focused heavily on Tennessee’s exceptionalism while ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to plague most of the state.

In addition to requesting $1 billion additional dollars for education, Lee is also asking lawmakers to appropriate another $125 million to boost teacher salaries statewide. However, just how much the amount will actually benefit their pay is unknown.