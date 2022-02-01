© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee Gov. Lee promises $1 billion new dollars for K-12 education in State of State speech

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 1, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST
Gov. Bill Lee delivers his 2022 State of the State speech to the Tennessee General Assembly, Jan. 31.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has promised to boost education funding, invest in infrastructure projects and funnel more money to the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The Republican announced his plans Monday during his fourth annual address to lawmakers. Lee is currently running for reelection to secure a second term as governor.

During his speech Lee focused heavily on Tennessee’s exceptionalism while ignoring the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to plague most of the state.

In addition to requesting $1 billion additional dollars for education, Lee is also asking lawmakers to appropriate another $125 million to boost teacher salaries statewide. However, just how much the amount will actually benefit their pay is unknown.

