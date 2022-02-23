© 2022 WMOT
Parton, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen to perform at ACM Awards

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published February 23, 2022 at 4:51 AM CST
(Associated Press) — Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will be pulling double duty with special performances on top of their hosting duties at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

Parton will be performing with fellow East Tennessee native Kelsea Ballerini on a song from Parton’s upcoming album and novel “Run, Rose, Run."

Barrett and Allen will be the first performance with a two-song set at the March 7 awards show in Las Vegas.

Other performers include Chris Young, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris.

