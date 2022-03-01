© 2022 WMOT
Mid-state man jailed in Japan since 2018 may learn his fate Thursday

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST
The Nissan North America headquarters is located in Franklin, Tenn.

TOKYO (AP) — A Tokyo court will hand down a verdict Thursday in the criminal trial of Greg Kelly, an American and former executive at Japanese automaker Nissan.

Kelly was charged with financial wrongdoing in under-reporting the compensation of Carlos Ghosn, his former boss and Nissan ex-chairman.

The charges center around a pay cut of about 1 billion yen, or $10 million a year that Ghosn voluntarily started taking from 2010.

Prosecutors have demanded two years in prison.

Kelly says he is innocent and was trying to find only legal ways to pay Ghosn and prevent him from leaving Nissan for a competitor.

