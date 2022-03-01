© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee woman sentenced for voter fraud gets new trial

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 1, 2022 at 5:32 AM CST
A Tennessee resident casts a ballot in a photo provided by the Tenn. Sec. of State's office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis woman sentenced to prison for illegally registering to vote while on probation will get a new trial on that charge.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Mark Ward granted a motion for the new trial for Pamela Moses on Friday.

She was convicted in November of registering to vote illegally in 2019 and was sentenced to six years and one day.

She says she was unaware that she was ineligible to vote.

Moses says the Tennessee Department of Correction gave her a certificate saying her probation had ended, but then rescinded the certificate.

