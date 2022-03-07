© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Dolly Parton, Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett host streamed ACM Awards Monday night

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 7, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST
220307 acm awards logo.jpg
acmcountry.com
/

UNDATED (AP) — Host Dolly Parton may well be the only traditional thing about Monday night’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The show is seeking a new flow in nearly every way.

Parton will be joined by co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett in a ceremony that jumps from network TV to a streaming-only, no commercials telecast from Las Vegas on Amazon Prime Video.

Chris Young is the year's top nominee with seven, including album and single of the year. Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton are each up for five awards, including entertainer of the year.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne