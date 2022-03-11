© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Titans working on plans to build new stadium next to Nissan

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 11, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST
220311 nissan stadium dot com.jpg
nissanstadium.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have gone from trying to modernize Nissan Stadium to working on plans for a new stadium right next door.

That's because planned renovation costs more than doubled to $1.2 billion.

Titans President Burke Nihill discussed the team's plans Thursday at a sports authority board meeting.

The Tennessean reports the Titans currently are working with local officials on the design and costs for a new stadium on the parking lots between the current stadium and Interstate 24.

The timeline for building a new stadium calls for trying to finish construction in time for the 2026 NFL season.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne