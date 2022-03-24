© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee man sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting fire to the Nashville Courthouse

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 24, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT
220324 mnpd sommers arrest photo.jpg
MNPD
A photo provided by Nashville Police shows Wesley Somers, 25, being arrested May 31, 2020, on charges of felony arson, vandalism, & disorderly conduct for setting fire to Nashville's Historic Courthouse.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to federal arson charges in connection with damage to the Metro Courthouse that followed protests in Nashville has been sentenced to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a statement on Wednesday that 26-year-old Wesley Somers of Hendersonville was described in court filings as “the face of the attempt to burn down City Hall."

Several people had gathered at Nashville City Hall, also known as Metro Courthouse, on May 30, 2020, after protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The gathering resulted in people smashing windows and spraying graffiti, and a fire or fires were set inside the courthouse.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
