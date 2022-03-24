Tennessee man sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting fire to the Nashville Courthouse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say a Tennessee man who pleaded guilty to federal arson charges in connection with damage to the Metro Courthouse that followed protests in Nashville has been sentenced to five years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin said in a statement on Wednesday that 26-year-old Wesley Somers of Hendersonville was described in court filings as “the face of the attempt to burn down City Hall."

Several people had gathered at Nashville City Hall, also known as Metro Courthouse, on May 30, 2020, after protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The gathering resulted in people smashing windows and spraying graffiti, and a fire or fires were set inside the courthouse.