Tennessee appeals after court blocks new Senate districts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee attorney general’s office on Thursday appealed a ruling that blocked a new redistricting map for the state Senate from going into effect.

A three-judge panel on Wednesday blocked the map, saying the GOP-controlled General Assembly violated the state’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.

The ruling gave lawmakers 15 days to fix the problem, or the judges will impose an “interim apportionment map” that will apply only to the 2022 election.

Meanwhile, the filing deadline for Senate hopefuls, previously set for Thursday, was being pushed back to May 5.