National Park Service asks for public input on deadly Natchez Trace Bridge

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published May 19, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The National Park Service may finally be ready to add fencing to the Natchez Trace Bridge that’s been the scene of dozens of suicides.

The double arch span over State Route 96 in Williamson County is a gorgeous structure with a dark history. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says at least 34 people have jumped to their deaths from the bridge since it was completed in 1994.

Advocates have been pushing the National Park Service to install fencing on the bridge for years. Now, the Service is asking for public input on what shape a protective barrier might take.

