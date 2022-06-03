© 2022 WMOT
Rising COVID-19 infection rate pushes Nashville into higher CDC risk category

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published June 3, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
(Mike Osborne) — The Centers for Disease Control said this week that COVID-19 case counts have pushed Nashville into a higher infection risk category.

All 33 Middle Tennessee counties dropped into the CDC’s “Low” infection risk category in late winter. But Metro’s new case counts began rising again in early April.

New infections citywide have increased more than 500 percent in the weeks since. That prompted the CDC to move Metro into its “Medium” risk category.

Health officials are urging Nashville residents at risk for severe COVID-19 complications to once again begin wearing masks and taking other health precautions.

