Bear euthanized after injuring mother, 3-year-old in Tennessee campground

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published June 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT
220616 nps smoky bear photo.jpg
Gary Porter
/
NPS

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a bear has been euthanized after ripping into a family's campground tent and injuring a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Park officials say the incident happened Sunday at Elkmont Campground and the 350-pound bear was euthanized on Monday after likely being attracted to campsite food smells and having previous access to non-natural foods.

Officials say the family of five was asleep when the black bear tore through the tent at 5:20 a.m., then scratched the mother and daughter, leaving superficial head lacerations.

The father scared the bear away after several attempts.

Officials say it's difficult to deter learned behavior of bears who access human food.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
