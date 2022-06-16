Bear euthanized after injuring mother, 3-year-old in Tennessee campground

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say a bear has been euthanized after ripping into a family's campground tent and injuring a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Park officials say the incident happened Sunday at Elkmont Campground and the 350-pound bear was euthanized on Monday after likely being attracted to campsite food smells and having previous access to non-natural foods.

Officials say the family of five was asleep when the black bear tore through the tent at 5:20 a.m., then scratched the mother and daughter, leaving superficial head lacerations.

The father scared the bear away after several attempts.

Officials say it's difficult to deter learned behavior of bears who access human food.