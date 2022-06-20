© 2022 WMOT
Former Tennessee governor buying majority share of Predators

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published June 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
Former Tenn. Gov. Bill Haslam and wife Crissy Haslam

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chairman of the Nashville Predators has agreed to sell the majority of his stake in the NHL team to former Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

The Predators announced the agreement Friday.

No details of the purchase price were disclosed for a franchise valued recently at $680 million by Sportico.

Haslam's brother owns the NFL’s Cleveland Browns and the MLS’ Columbus Crew.

The former governor will buy a majority of chairman Herb Fritch’s share in what the Predators described as a “multi-phased purchase transaction” that will make Haslam the team’s majority owner over the “next few years.”

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
