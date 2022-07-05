Tennessee unemployment website operating again after cyber attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say Tennessee’s unemployment benefits and workforce development website has resumed operating after a cyberattack on a software company disrupted service for thousands of people for several days.

The website, Jobs4TN.gov, appeared to be up and running Monday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says the state’s vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., had completed testing and restoration of the computer system on Sunday.

The vendor told the state June 26 that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment benefits program.

The department has instructed website users about how to file a new unemployment claim or complete weekly certifications.