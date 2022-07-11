Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit.

The deal keeps the winger around instead of hitting the open market when free agency opens next week.

Forsberg set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 points. The soon-to-be 28-year-old Swede ranked third on the team in scoring and had eight game-winning goals.

He's now under contract through 2030.