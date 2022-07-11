© 2022 WMOT
News

Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published July 11, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT
220711 FILIP FORSBERG NHL PHOTO.jpg
NHL-Predators
Filip Forsberg

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit.

The deal keeps the winger around instead of hitting the open market when free agency opens next week.

Forsberg set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 points. The soon-to-be 28-year-old Swede ranked third on the team in scoring and had eight game-winning goals.

He's now under contract through 2030.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
