Volunteer firefighter charged with setting blazes in flood ravaged Waverly, Tennessee

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a volunteer firefighter in Tennessee has been charged with setting blazes that damaged multiple structures.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 19-year-old Leslie Roy Winchester was arrested Saturday after officials obtained warrants charging him with aggravated arson, arson, trespassing and vandalism.

The statement said the fires were set between July 1 and July 8 at various locations in Waverly and damaged or destroyed buildings including a church, a masonic lodge, a former fire hall and a vacant house.

Winchester was a volunteer firefighter in Humphreys County. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.