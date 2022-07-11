© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Volunteer firefighter charged with setting blazes in flood ravaged Waverly, Tennessee

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 11, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT
220711 Leslie Roy Winchester mug shot.jpg
TBI
/
Leslie Roy Winchester

WAVERLY, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a volunteer firefighter in Tennessee has been charged with setting blazes that damaged multiple structures.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that 19-year-old Leslie Roy Winchester was arrested Saturday after officials obtained warrants charging him with aggravated arson, arson, trespassing and vandalism.

The statement said the fires were set between July 1 and July 8 at various locations in Waverly and damaged or destroyed buildings including a church, a masonic lodge, a former fire hall and a vacant house.

Winchester was a volunteer firefighter in Humphreys County. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne