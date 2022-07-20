Tennessee Democratic lawmaker charged with assault, theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has been arrested and is facing charges of misdemeanor assault and felony theft.

According to an affidavit, Rep. Torrey Harris of Memphis allegedly assaulted his ex-boyfriend in Nashville on Thursday. The victim told police that the two began talking about their relationship when Harris dropped his dog off after taking care of it for a few days.

The 31-year-old Harris said in a statement that he has retained legal counsel and is cooperating with the investigation.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office records show that Harris was arrested Sunday and released from jail early Monday. He has an initial Oct. 10 court date.