Tennessee Democratic lawmaker charged with assault, theft

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 20, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT
220720 REP TORREY HARRIS.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Tennessee State Rep. Torrey Harris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker has been arrested and is facing charges of misdemeanor assault and felony theft.

According to an affidavit, Rep. Torrey Harris of Memphis allegedly assaulted his ex-boyfriend in Nashville on Thursday. The victim told police that the two began talking about their relationship when Harris dropped his dog off after taking care of it for a few days.

The 31-year-old Harris said in a statement that he has retained legal counsel and is cooperating with the investigation.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office records show that Harris was arrested Sunday and released from jail early Monday. He has an initial Oct. 10 court date.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
