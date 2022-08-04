© 2022 WMOT
News

Restraining order against anti-abortion activists extended

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge in Tennessee has extended a restraining order against 10 anti-abortion activists and all members of Operation Save America.

Tuesday's ruling orders them not to interfere with patients and providers at a carafem reproductive health clinic outside of Nashville.

The order came after protesters attempted to enter the clinic last week during a national conference of Operation Save America — formerly Operation Rescue.

Among the allegations against OSA members in the complaint, three people tried to gain access to the clinic by posing as patients. One of them threatened on video to “terrorize the whole building."

The restraining order expires on Aug. 12, with a hearing scheduled that day to determine if further action is needed.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
