Man charged in Memphis jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 6, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last week spent 20 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping.

According to an arrest affidavit, U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Eliza Fletcher was last seen.

While the 34-year-old woman has not been found, Memphis police say they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video.

The Commercial Appeal reports Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000, when Abston was 16 years old. He was convicted of kidnapping and robbery. Abston was released from prison in 2020.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
