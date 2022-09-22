Mayor Cooper announces $50 million Nashville homeless initiative

(Mike Osborne) — Mayor John Cooper on Wednesday released a new, $50 million plan to tackle the city’s homeless problem.

Cooper said funding for the initiative would come from some of the last of Metro’s federal pandemic relief aid.

The mayor will ask the City Council to spend $25 million to incentivize builders and landlords to make more housing available to homeless individuals. Another $9 million will be spent on temporary housing until longer term housing can be built.

In addition, Cooper wants to allocate $9 million to hire additional homeless case workers and to fund direct services, including mental health and addiction treatment.

Metro Council will consider the mayor’s plan early next month.

You can review the mayor's full plan here.