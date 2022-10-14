© 2022 WMOT
News

Belmont student killed when storms knock tree down on her vehicle

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
221014 belmont college law.jpg
belmont.edu
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman has died when storms in Tennessee knocked down a tree that landed on the car she was driving.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary report says 22-year-old Laurel Flaherty from Massachusetts died after the incident Wednesday in Williamson County.

Belmont University President Greg Jones says Flaherty was a first-year law student at the Nashville school after completing a bachelor's degree in social work there in May. Jones said he is devastated by the news of Flaherty's death.

The National Weather Service in Nashville said parts of Williamson County reached 75 mph winds during the line of storms that crossed Middle Tennessee on Wednesday.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
