Oldest Tennessee lawmaker, Rep. Barbara Cooper, dies at 93

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 27, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT
221027 state rep barbara cooper.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/
Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper (D) Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Barbara Cooper, who served in the General Assembly for more than 25 years, has died. She was 93.

House Minority Leader Karen Camper confirmed Wednesday that the Memphis Democrat had died.

Cooper was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1996. She was honored earlier this year as the oldest serving lawmaker in Tennessee recorded history and among the oldest lawmakers across the United States.

During her legislative tenure, she formed the Harriet Tubman Legacy Awards to honor Memphians who were committed to uplifting the community.

