Attorney: Tennessee Death row inmate on suicide watch severed penis

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney for Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges says he cut off his own penis in a prison cell after slitting his wrists and asking to be put on suicide watch.

Attorney Kelley Henry says she visited Hodges on Thursday and he's being kept naked in restraints in the infirmary of the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville.

Henry says she plans to file a complaint in state court Friday alleging violations of Hodge’s constitutional rights. Henry says her client “needs mental health care.”

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Correction said they did not immediately have a comment Thursday morning.

