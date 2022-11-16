© 2022 WMOT
News

Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health

WMOT |
Mike Osborne
Published November 16, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children.

The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus.

The study looks at a number of mother and child health factors, including mortality rates, premature births, and the availability of prenatal care.

Metro Nashville scored slightly better than the state as a whole, receiving a letter grade of D. March of Dimes notes that roughly 11 out of every 100 children born Nashville are delivered prematurely.

Use this link to review the complete report.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
