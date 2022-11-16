Report: Tennessee earns 'D-' score for maternal, infant health

(Mike Osborne) — A new report released this week awarded Tennessee a barely passing grade for the well-being of mothers or their newborn children.

The March of Dimes is out with its annual State Report Card on maternal and infant health. Tennessee received a letter grade of D-minus.

The study looks at a number of mother and child health factors, including mortality rates, premature births, and the availability of prenatal care.

Metro Nashville scored slightly better than the state as a whole, receiving a letter grade of D. March of Dimes notes that roughly 11 out of every 100 children born Nashville are delivered prematurely.