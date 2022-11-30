Nashville Police: Hillwood High student caught with a gun on school grounds Tuesday

(Mike Osborne) — Another Metro student was caught carrying a gun onto a Nashville school campus this week.

Metro Police said a search Tuesday of a 16-year-old Hillwood High School student’s backpack turned up a nine-millimeter pistol with 12 rounds in the clip.

The student was reportedly upset and told classmates in the hallway that she would shoot up the school.

A little less than halfway through the academic year, a total of 11 Metro students have been arrested for bringing a firearm onto school grounds. During all of last year, a total 13 gun-related student arrests were made citywide.

The increase in gun confiscations come in spite of an initiative by Metro Police and Metro Nashville Public Schools this academic year to beef up school security.