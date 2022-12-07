© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee Titans owner fires GM Jon Robinson in his 7th season

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 7, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST
221207 titans gm.jpg
tennesseetitans.com
/
Former Titans GM Jon Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk fired general manager Jon Robinson in the midst of his seventh season with the Titans off to a 7-5 start.

The Titans announced Strunk’s decision in a statement.

The Titans plan to start searching for a new general manager soon with a full search at the end of the season.

Strunk said she thinks the Titans have made “significant progress” but she believes “there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.”

The Titans were routed in Philadelphia in a loss featuring a big performance by the wide receiver Robinson traded to the Eagles during the first round of the NFL draft in A.J. Brown.

