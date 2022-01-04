Benji McPhail can be found Friday afternoons from 4-7 and Saturdays from 10 am – 2 pm on 89.5 WMOT.

Benji is from Colorado where he began his career at groundbreaking Triple A radio station KBCO. Along the way there have been stops at KRSH in Santa Rosa and KCUV, one of the first full-time Americana radio stations. Recently, Benji created and programmed The Colorado Sound where he was named Program Director of the year by FMQB in 2017.

When not at shows or listening to music, Benji can be found enjoying cycling, college football and exploring the world with his wife Laurie.

