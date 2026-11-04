Kinsey McBride is WMOT’s Membership and Marketing Specialist. She joined the station in 2021 as a student intern and has been part of the WMOT team ever since. Kinsey is passionate about helping serve the members who make WMOT so special. She especially loves connecting with members, hearing their stories, and learning more about the experiences and passion for music that bring them to WMOT.

A proud Middle Tennessee State University alumna, Kinsey brings experience in marketing, content creation, and digital communication. She loves finding creative ways to share the station’s story and connect with listeners.

Outside of the station, Kinsey enjoys reading, traveling, and going for nature walks. Whether she’s exploring somewhere new or enjoying a quiet afternoon with a book, she loves making the most of her time.