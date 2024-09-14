Throwdown And Beyond: The Old Fashioned Guide To Americanafest

What do they think this is, World of Bluegrass ?

We couldn’t help but notice - Amy Alvey and I that is - that this year’s AmericanaFest is more loaded than usual with bluegrass artists, including some surprising veteran stars, some hot emerging acts, and some Nashville-based staples. So in the spirit of our show the Old Fashioned, and in anticipation of our third annual Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown at Dee’s Lounge on Sept. 17, here’s my semi-expert preview of the artists you might want to see if you’re craving acoustic vibes, instrumental virtuosity, and emotional, old-school singing.

I’ll start with the acts on the bill at our Tuesday night opening night celebration (see poster), with a reminder that almost all of them are playing their own official showcases through the week as well. (See the Americanafest app for the official on-the-go guide.)

We were thrilled to land Rhonda Vincent & The Rage to close out the Throwdown, because she is (as I dubbed her in a late 1990s Wall St. Journal article) the “Queen of Bluegrass.” I think even Alison Krauss would agree, because Rhonda made her first recording in 1970 and played with her family band all through her youth. Her solo career has been epic, with seven IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year Awards. She’s always kept her music rooted, driving, and sincere, with a cast of superb pickers. Her newest is a collection of creative covers called Destinations and Fun Places.

Bluegrass is always growing its own new talent, and we’re featuring two of the most interesting emerging bands in the business, including AJ Lee and Blue Summit . AJ grew up in California picking mandolin with her friend Molly Tuttle in the Tuttle’s family band. With Molly crushing it on record and stage, it’s time for Lee’s closeup, and she’s leading the fine band Blue Summit to get there, with sensational twin acoustic guitars. But it’s her voice and songwriting that has people raving about her newest LP City Of Glass. From here in Nashville, we welcome the Wood Box Heroes , bringing together Kentucky-born songwriter Josh Martin with CMA Award winning star fiddler Jenee Fleenor. On their recent debut album 444, those voices soar together while the great Barry Bales keeps the rhythm locked in on bass.

Our old-time dose on Tuesday night comes from the Down Hill Strugglers , one of the anchor bands of the Brooklyn traditional music scene. Formed in 2008 as heirs apparent to the New Lost City Ramblers, the trio today includes multi-instrumentalists Jackson Lynch, Walker Shepard and Eli Smith. Their new album Old Juniper features original songs in a timeless vein. One could say the same about Justin Golden , a guitar player bringing the Piedmont blues, a favorite vein of mine, into the 21st century with crafty collaborations and a fresh sense of how to blend traditions. He followed up his 2022 electric standout Hard Times And A Woman with two volumes of deep roots covers albums called Golden Country. He has a very special feel for interpretation.

Now for the ‘beyond’ part. As you ramble the Americana showcases, watch for other top artists from today’s bluegrass charts and award winners. Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers are past IBMA Entertainers of the Year who carry on the history of Ohio bluegrass, built up as it was by Appalachians who migrated there early in the last century. It’s a wholesome, sometimes holy sound with Joe leading the band on banjo. Even more retro, in a tattooed and badass kind of way, are the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys , whom we’ve covered here . This band forged its sound at a moonshine bar in East Tennessee and took their gifts to Smithsonian Folkways. And the Kody Norris Show really plays up the golden age of Opry bluegrass with rhinestone suits and rollicking tempos. They’re a hoot who remind the old timers of Jimmy Martin’s heyday.

No Nashville-minded music fan should be unaware by now of fiddler and singer Bronwyn Keith-Hynes. She’s enhanced Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway band for two years, and now she’s added a solo artist aspect to her career with her debut vocal album I Built A World and regular Monday evening performances at Dee’s Lounge. (She’s also about to marry Del McCoury Band fiddler Jason Carter, yay!) Also with a local residency is Greenwood Rye , an eclectic string band that’s kept acoustic roots flowing at Jane’s Hideaway in East Nashville for the past few years. As such, they’ve just titled their debut album Hideaway.

Amy and I weave deep folk and country blues into our vision for our weekly showcase on WMOT, and several artists from that side of the music are here. Jontavious Willis is a wonderful songster and guitar man from Georgia who keeps it more trad than Justin Golden. He’s just released West Georgia Blues. Willie Watson is well-known as a former member of Old Crow Medicine Show, and his solo act is riveting and direct. We just spun the enthralling “Slim And The Devil” from his self-titled album out this week.

Notice two important acts from the bluegrass youth brigade. Wyatt Ellis , who appears on Monday night’s episode of The String, is a 15-year-old mandolinist from east Tennessee who’s worked with his heroes Bobby Osborne, Sierra Hull and Marty Stuart. He’s a prodigious composer of tunes, as we hear on his debut album Happy Valley. And from North Carolina, check out Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road , a band that rides that craggy ridgetop between traditional grass and contemporary music, just like the hero of their hometown, Deep Gap, NC.