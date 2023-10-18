The Old Fashioned #79
Amy’s in the driver’s seat this week post IBMA with some really interesting choices that taught me a thing or two. The Fretliners, with Tom Knowlton on guitar, Taylor Shuck on upright bass, Dan Andree on fiddle, and Sam Parks on mandolin, have had a crazy year, winning the band contests at Rockygrass and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. They’re from Colorado, so maybe they’re in tune with those festies’ judges. Anyway, congratulations. Amy spins “Where The Green Grass Grows” from their new self-titled album. Also in the hour, old-time from the Downhill Strugglers and new singles from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band and the Price Sisters. A double shot of the Poplin Family from the 1960s takes you to the break.
The Bucking Mules - Altamont
Mike Barnett - Fox Chase
Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Coming Down the Line
Rain City Ramblers - Havana Burning
The Downhill Strugglers - Last Shot Got Him
The Fretless - 38 And Gone
The Fretliners - Where the Green Grass Grows
The Hokum Boys - Can't Get Enough Of That Stuff
The Poplin Family - Sumter Rag
The Poplin Family - Panhandle Rag
The South Carolina Broadcasters - I'm S-A-V-E-D
Jean Ritchie and Oscar Brand - Hog Drovers
Veranda - Northern Wind
Chet Atkins and The Country All Stars - Fiddle Patch
The Price Sisters - 10 Cent Pistol
The Onlies - A Few More Years Shall Roll
Victor Furtado - Clifftop Belle
Charlie Parr - Gospel Plow