The Old Fashioned #79

Amy’s in the driver’s seat this week post IBMA with some really interesting choices that taught me a thing or two. The Fretliners, with Tom Knowlton on guitar, Taylor Shuck on upright bass, Dan Andree on fiddle, and Sam Parks on mandolin, have had a crazy year, winning the band contests at Rockygrass and the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. They’re from Colorado, so maybe they’re in tune with those festies’ judges. Anyway, congratulations. Amy spins “Where The Green Grass Grows” from their new self-titled album. Also in the hour, old-time from the Downhill Strugglers and new singles from the Tennessee Bluegrass Band and the Price Sisters. A double shot of the Poplin Family from the 1960s takes you to the break.

The Bucking Mules - Altamont

Mike Barnett - Fox Chase

Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Coming Down the Line

Rain City Ramblers - Havana Burning

The Downhill Strugglers - Last Shot Got Him

The Fretless - 38 And Gone

The Fretliners - Where the Green Grass Grows

The Hokum Boys - Can't Get Enough Of That Stuff

The Poplin Family - Sumter Rag

The Poplin Family - Panhandle Rag

The South Carolina Broadcasters - I'm S-A-V-E-D

Jean Ritchie and Oscar Brand - Hog Drovers

Veranda - Northern Wind

Chet Atkins and The Country All Stars - Fiddle Patch

The Price Sisters - 10 Cent Pistol

The Onlies - A Few More Years Shall Roll

Victor Furtado - Clifftop Belle

Charlie Parr - Gospel Plow