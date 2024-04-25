The Old Fashioned #105
Leftover Salmon played their first formal show on New Year’s Eve in 1989 in Boulder, CO, an event that might be to Colorado Jamgrass what Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys was at the Grand Ole Opry in 1945. And Salmon is still crushing it almost 35 years later. I saw them in late March leading the music at the opening weekend of Jerry Garcia – A Bluegrass Journey at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame in Owensboro, KY. So they came right to mind when we were amusing ourselves with a set to mark 4/20, the date this show premiered. We could have drawn from a lot of weed-friendly bands, but we went with Billy Strings, Sam Bush, and Jesse McReynolds, who made one of the great Grateful Dead cover albums. Also this week, a locomotive of a new single from the Travelin’ McCourys, a new album from Junior Sisk, and a gorgeous “Weeping Willow” by the Lilly Brothers and Don Stover from back in the day.
Jack Devereaux - Red Steer
The Travelin' McCourys - Runaway Train
Junior Sisk - Bluegrass Country
Jimmy Martin - Milwaukee Here I Come
Caitlin Canty - Pull the Moon
Leftover Salmon - High Country
Billy Strings - Catch and Release
Sam Bush - Granny Wontcha Smoke Some Marijuana
Jesse McReynolds - Ripple
Flatt and Scruggs - Ground Speed
Jaelee Roberts - Stuck In The Middle With You
Cary Moskowitz and Mark Olitsky - Old Town Band
Ali Kafka and Her Last Go Rounders - Bad Feelings Blues
Sturgill Simpson - All Around You
Nate Sabat - Orphan Annie
Lilly Brothers and Don Stover - Weeping Willow
Wandering Ramblers - Sugar Babe
Steam Machine - Chinese Breakdown