The Old Fashioned #128

Something happened again at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh that I don’t have to plan. I just seem to happen upon the Burnett Sisters performing there, and I always dig them. Siblings Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli lead the group, which is based in Boone, NC. They have a warm, relatable vibe while also being tremendous at their instruments, picked and sung. That chemistry helped them take first place at the MerleFest Band Contest in 2022, among other accolades. So when I saw the sisters had released a new single, I hopped on it, even though it’s mired in the mighty lonesome subjects of “Sorrow, Grief and Pain.” Also this hour, a classic song from an intimate and compulsively listenable new album from old friends Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin and Christian Sedelmyer. Big Richard sent out their first single on the way to a debut studio album in 2025. I toss in two discoveries from rambling at festivals this year – The Plate Scrapers and Serene Green.

Never Come Down - Frostbite

The Burnett Sisters - Sorrow, Grief and Pain

Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin, Christian Sedelmyer - When I Was A Cowboy

The Stanley Brothers - Another Night

Big Richard - Town Line

Yasmin Williams - Hummingbird

Earl White Stringband - Raleigh and Spencer

Brendan Forrest - Rice's Rag

Serene Green - Rider In The Rain

Andy Thorn - The Morning Light

Carolyn Kendrick - The Devil's Nine Questions

The Yellow Dandies - Chrome

Iris Dement - Let The Mystery Be

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys’ - Streets of Chicago

Sheeshum and Lotus - Shufflin' About

The Plate Scrapers - Keep That Banjo In Tune