The Old Fashioned #128
Something happened again at World of Bluegrass in Raleigh that I don’t have to plan. I just seem to happen upon the Burnett Sisters performing there, and I always dig them. Siblings Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli lead the group, which is based in Boone, NC. They have a warm, relatable vibe while also being tremendous at their instruments, picked and sung. That chemistry helped them take first place at the MerleFest Band Contest in 2022, among other accolades. So when I saw the sisters had released a new single, I hopped on it, even though it’s mired in the mighty lonesome subjects of “Sorrow, Grief and Pain.” Also this hour, a classic song from an intimate and compulsively listenable new album from old friends Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin and Christian Sedelmyer. Big Richard sent out their first single on the way to a debut studio album in 2025. I toss in two discoveries from rambling at festivals this year – The Plate Scrapers and Serene Green.
Never Come Down - Frostbite
The Burnett Sisters - Sorrow, Grief and Pain
Jordan Tice, Andrew Marlin, Christian Sedelmyer - When I Was A Cowboy
The Stanley Brothers - Another Night
Big Richard - Town Line
Yasmin Williams - Hummingbird
Earl White Stringband - Raleigh and Spencer
Brendan Forrest - Rice's Rag
Serene Green - Rider In The Rain
Andy Thorn - The Morning Light
Carolyn Kendrick - The Devil's Nine Questions
The Yellow Dandies - Chrome
Iris Dement - Let The Mystery Be
Po’ Ramblin’ Boys’ - Streets of Chicago
Sheeshum and Lotus - Shufflin' About
The Plate Scrapers - Keep That Banjo In Tune