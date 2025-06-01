The Old Fashioned #157

Their name really does say it all, at least as far as their location and point of view. The guys - John Duncan on banjo, Zeb Gambill on mandolin, Jacob Brewer on bass and vocals, and Marshal Brown on guitar and vocals – don’t go deep into their origin or individual backgrounds in their bio, but they’re resolute in their mission, “to capture not just the style but the spirit of traditional bluegrass.” Their first single was “Another Day,” a Reno & Smiley cover. We welcome them to the Old Fashioned with their newest, a song from the Monroe Brothers, circa 1938 (before bluegrass was even officially born!), called “Rollin’ On.” And it does. Also this week, a flood of new singles and album cuts from: Sister Sadie (from an album coming June 27), Don Rigsby, The Lonesome Ace Stringband, The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, Brad Kolodner, and the Novia Scotia folk duo Maggie And Cassie.

The New Lost City Ramblers - Rabbit In The Pea Patch

Sister Sadie - I Wish It Would Rain

Asheville Mountain Boys - Rollin' On

Lonesome Ace Stringband - Carpet Beetle

Marty Robbins - Doggone Cowboy

Maggie and Cassie - The Gold Rush is Over and I'm Moving On

Brad Kolodner - Old Growth

Jimmy Martin - Sunny Side Of The Mountain

Wilson Banjo Co. - Memphis Anymore

The Country Gentlemen - Honky Tonk Rag

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band - Nolichucky

Anna and Elizabeth - Here To Get My Baby Out Of Jail

Bessie Smith - T'aint Nobody's Business if I do

Cameron Knowler - On A Widow's Outfit

Route 3 - Splitlog Road

The Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee - You Don't Care

Leftover Salmon - Let's Party About It

Don Rigsby - Big Train