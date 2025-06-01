The Old Fashioned #158

This week we make a celebratory sandwich with the very special duo of Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert, with brand new tunes opening, closing, and subdividing the show, plus one of their incisive vocal numbers in the middle. Rayna, as many of you know, has been a distinguished fiddler and songwriter for years on the folk circuit, notably as part of the supergroup Uncle Earl in the early 2000s. Kieran kicked Music Row in the hiney in the 1980s as half of the O’Kanes (with Jamie O’Hara) by proving that smart, Beatles-influenced country music could achieve hit status on the radio, as they did many times. As part of that effort and era, he launched the important Nashville indie label (and artist collective) Dead Reckoning, a key moment in the Americana revolution. He says the new Kane/Gellert release – Volume 4 – will be the last Dead Reckoning release. But not, we hope, from him and his formidable partner. Also this week, we kick off with a powerful and fun twin fiddle romp by Deannie Richardson and Kimber Ludiker, then it’s off to new songs from Zeb Snyder, Danny Burns, Gina Britt, and the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (with their new lineup).

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert - Saddle Up The Gray

Deannie Richardson and Kimber Ludiker - Cacklin' Hen

Seth Mulder & Midnight Run - Bells Of Every Chapel

The Wild Shoats - Last Light

Danny Burns - Brother Wind

Rayna Gellert and Kieran Kane - Short Con

Reedy River String Band - My Grass Is Blue

Andy Reiner - Chris Turner's Leap Of Faith Into The Fire At Winnie's House

Hezekiah Procter - Jennie Blythe

Kieran Kane and Rayna Gellert - Muddy Roads

Zeb Snyder - Dollar Bill Blues

Sweet Sally - Lies

John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project - Living Up Stairs

Sam Bush - In Tall Buildings

Gina Britt - Goodbye To The Blues

JD Crowe And The New South - Rock Salt And Nails

Cousin Emmy - Lost John

Po Ramblin' Boys - I've Always Been A Rambler