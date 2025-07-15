The Old Fashioned #163

Almost three years ago I profiled the young guitarist Luke Black as part of a package about the up and coming flatpickers in bluegrass. He was a student at Berklee College of Music and he'd recently started a progressive band called Mountain Grass Unit based in Birmingham, AL. They were still getting their act and sound together, but the idea - Tony Rice in Colorado was how I took it - felt strong. Well they've been crushing it since then, honing their thing and getting ready for their moment. At least two of them arrived this year - when they played the Ryman Bluegrass series - and when they played the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in June and left fans and journalists raving about what they'd seen. We play a cut from their 2024 EP Runnin' From Trouble. We're excited to hear more. Amy and I also spin a few artists who played Telluride this year, including Chris Thile, Alison Krauss & Union Station, and band contest winners Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light. Also this week, new songs from Rick Faris, Sister Sadie, and Darren Nicholson.

Chris Thile - Road To Wrigley

Mountain Grass Unit - Lonesome Dove

Alison Krauss - Every Time You Say Goodbye

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light - Bygone Times

Jackson Emmer - When A Soul Travels On

Aaron Jonah Lewis and Thomas Bailey - Ruth's Rag

Slocan Ramblers - Streetcar Lullalby

Spitzer Space Telescope - Field of Men

The Horsenecks - Melvin Wine's Uncle Pen

Sister Sadie - All Will Be Well

Interstate Express - Way Down The Old Plank Road

Uncle Dave Macon - Death Of John Henry

Rick Faris - You Don't Know What You're Missing

Darren Nicholson - I've Got No Tears Left To Cry

Sam Amidon - As I Roved Out

Burnett Sisters Band - Song of the Mountains