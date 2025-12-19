The Old Fashioned #184

Russ Carson didn’t just have a father who played the banjo; he had a father who made them. So yeah, music was in his Pennsylvania home, and he began playing at age 10. He did time with several bands, including Gold Heart and Audie Blaylock’s Redline, before joining one of the elite units of our time, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. He recently released what appears to be his third solo album Songs That Birds Don’t Sing through the Engelhardt Music Group, and it’s a wonderful ride that mixes styles and classics with Russ’s original tunes. We spin “Look Me Up By The Ocean Door,” written by the Cox Family, with Ron Block on lead vocals. Also new this week, a rich socially provocative song from the Del McCoury Band, a beauty from our favorite dulcimer player Sarah Kate Morgan and fiddler Leo Shannon. The new Laurie Lewis song is a blazer too.

Tune Hash - Rabbit in the Pea Patch

Del McCoury Band - Appalachian Cry

The Foreign Landers - Leaves So Green

Bela Fleck - Dear Old Dixie

Po Ramblin' Boys with Tommy Brown - Let 'Em Know I'm From Virginia

Laurie Lewis - Look Down that Lonesome Road

I Draw Slow - Hesitation Waltz

Nate Leath and Friends - Ride Old Buck To Water

Brad Leftwich and David Winston - Rock the Cradle Joe

Jesse Smathers - Dark Clouds

Sarah Kate Morgan and Leo Shannon - Cait's Jig

The Stanley Brothers - Gathering Flowers For The Master's Bouquet

The Wayfarers - Greasy Coat

Russ Carson - Look Me Up By The Ocean Door

The Other Years - Chapel On Pine Mountain

The Local Honeys - First Church Of God

