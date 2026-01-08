The Old Fashioned #185

I’m reading the new biography Doc Watson: A Life In Music by Eddie Huffman, and it’s such a pleasure to get a close-up, beat-by-beat, account of Doc’s heroic, era-shaping career. As much as I’ve studied his music and read many liner notes (I even got to interview him once), there are details that only a devoted researcher could elucidate, and Eddie does a wonderful job. One of the areas he’s broken the most ground in is the dynamic between Doc and his son Merle, who truly comes alive in this chronicle. With that, I point you to Doc and Merle’s version of the Delmore Brothers song “Brown’s Ferry Blues” from the 1971 album On Stage. Also this week, new music from the Burnett Sisters, Andy Leftwich, and Oakland mandolinist Jesse Appelman from his new LP Where We Go. By the way I mis-speak in the episode in crediting the song "Anna Lee." It was cut by Levon Helm, as I note, but it was written by NC’s great Laurelyn Dossett. I regret the error. We also mark the 80th anniversary of the "birth of bluegrass" when Bill Monroe, Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt appeared on the Grand Ole Opry for the first time in late December, 1945.

Bill Monroe - Bluegrass Breakdown

Jesse Appelman - Anna Lee (Levon Helm late life song)

Doyle Lawson - All In My Love For You

Bigfoot - Newt Payne's

Damien O'Kane and Ron Block - Mario Kart Rides Again

The Burnett Sisters - Easy Come Easy Go

Forge Mountain Diggers - Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow

Hurray For The Riff Raff - Black Jack Davey

Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band - Annalina

Bill Monroe - Raw Hide

East Nash Grass - The Love We Gave Up

Andy Leftwich - Old Hickory

Doc and Merle Watson - Brown's Ferry Blues

The Dillards - Brisco's Dream

Shawn Camp - Forever Ain't No Trouble Now

Leo Kottke - Bill Cheatham

Five Mile Mountain Road - Train That Carried My Girl From Town