The Old Fashioned #191

The Infamous Stringdusters are back with their first album of new material since 2022 and ready to celebrate their birthday. The quintet - with its roots in Nashville but its heart in Colorado’s progressive bluegrass legacy - formed 20 years ago, and on Feb. 13, they released a 20-song collection marking the occasion titled, aptly, 20/20. They won a Grammy Award and three IBMA Awards, but that doesn’t do their reputation or impact justice. Over these two decades, they’ve set the standard for musicianship, bandcraft, and songwriting in the newgrass/jamgrass world. And we’re glad to send the a shoutout with their single “Up From The Bottom” on the eve of their album release. I just interviewed three members of the band for another String appearance soon. Also this week, Tony Trischka lights up “Gentle On My Mind” for an upcoming sequel to Earl Jam, Frank Evans issues his first single from his upcoming debut solo record, Sparrow Smith brings her neo-Appalachian sound, and Mason Via sings a protest song on behalf of America’s wilderness areas

Bela Fleck - Frosty Morn

Tony Trischka w Billy Strings - Gentle On My Mind

Della Mae - Out Run 'Em

Lester Flatt and Mac Wiseman - The Girl I Love Don't Pay Me No Mind

Frank Evans - TJ's Last Ride

The Infamous Stringdusters - Up From The Bottom

Julian Pinelli - Troublesome Creek

JD Crowe - Born To Be With You

John Engle, John Hermann, Meredith McIntosh - Roustabout

Adeline - Red Prairie Dawn

Rudy’s Bluegrass Revue - Long Days Cold Nights

Laurie Lewis and the Right Hands - Who's That Knocking At My Door

George Jackson - Cheeky F

BB Bowness - Can I Go Home With You Sweetheart

Sparrow Smith - Jewel Of The Blue Ridge

Mason Via - See It While You Can