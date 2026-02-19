© 2026 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Old Fashioned

The Old Fashioned #192

By Craig Havighurst
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:27 PM CST

Bryan Sutton emerged from his hometown of Asheville, NC in the late 90s as a magnificently musical and technically gifted bluegrass guitarist, reaching most people for the first time through his long tenure with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. He’s now a veteran of stage and studio with nine IBMA Guitar Player of the Year trophies, regarded by many as the finest all around flatpicker of our time. As he approached the 20th anniversary of his 2006 duet collection Not Too Far From the Tree: A Collection of Duets with Heroes and Friends, Sutton wanted to try a new series “built around peers and younger players rather than mentors.” We’ve played duets with Sierra Hull and an archival track with Doc Watson. This week, it’s an intense take on “Crazy Creek” with Nashville’s much-admired Jake Stargel. Also on the show, a new single from the Steep Canyon Rangers, our first listen to Boston’s duo Cold Chocolate, and a foot stomper from fiddler/dancer/singer Hillary Klug. Plus don’t miss the fireballing figerstyle guitar of Gwenifer Raymond.

Gwenifer Raymond - Face Down Strut
Steep Canyon Rangers - Heart's The Only Compass
Bryan Sutton and Jake Stargel - Crazy Creek
Earls of Leicester - I Don't Care Any More
Hillary Klug with Ketch Secor and Dom Flemons - Crawdad Song
Paper Wings - White Roses
Red Camel Collective - Halfway Down
Talise - Bowling Green
Corn Potato Stringband - Going Across The Sea
Cold Chocolate - Not Gonna Stop
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain - Walkin' Back To Georgia
Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Clyde's Hiccups
Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - Grey Wind
Gwenifer Raymond - Cattywomp
The Poplin Family - River Of Jordan
Donna Ulisse - Crazy Always Comes Back
Joe Val and the New England Bluegrass Boys - Lonesome Road Blues

The Old Fashioned
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's editorial director and host of <i>The String, a weekly interview show airing Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. He also co-hosts The Old Fashioned on Saturdays at 9 am and Tuesdays at 8 pm. Threads and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org</i>
See stories by Craig Havighurst