The Old Fashioned #192

Bryan Sutton emerged from his hometown of Asheville, NC in the late 90s as a magnificently musical and technically gifted bluegrass guitarist, reaching most people for the first time through his long tenure with Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder. He’s now a veteran of stage and studio with nine IBMA Guitar Player of the Year trophies, regarded by many as the finest all around flatpicker of our time. As he approached the 20th anniversary of his 2006 duet collection Not Too Far From the Tree: A Collection of Duets with Heroes and Friends, Sutton wanted to try a new series “built around peers and younger players rather than mentors.” We’ve played duets with Sierra Hull and an archival track with Doc Watson. This week, it’s an intense take on “Crazy Creek” with Nashville’s much-admired Jake Stargel. Also on the show, a new single from the Steep Canyon Rangers, our first listen to Boston’s duo Cold Chocolate, and a foot stomper from fiddler/dancer/singer Hillary Klug. Plus don’t miss the fireballing figerstyle guitar of Gwenifer Raymond.

Gwenifer Raymond - Face Down Strut

Steep Canyon Rangers - Heart's The Only Compass

Bryan Sutton and Jake Stargel - Crazy Creek

Earls of Leicester - I Don't Care Any More

Hillary Klug with Ketch Secor and Dom Flemons - Crawdad Song

Paper Wings - White Roses

Red Camel Collective - Halfway Down

Talise - Bowling Green

Corn Potato Stringband - Going Across The Sea

Cold Chocolate - Not Gonna Stop

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain - Walkin' Back To Georgia

Bruce Molsky and Big Hoedown - Clyde's Hiccups

Shawn Lane and Richard Bennett - Grey Wind

Gwenifer Raymond - Cattywomp

The Poplin Family - River Of Jordan

Donna Ulisse - Crazy Always Comes Back

Joe Val and the New England Bluegrass Boys - Lonesome Road Blues