The Old Fashioned #193

Welcome to The Old Fashioned, Catherine-Audrey Lachapelle and Léandre

Joly-Pelletier, founder/leaders of the bluegrass and old-time band Veranda from Montreal, Quebec! I saw them on the showcase roster at Folk Alliance but had to bail due to weather before I got the chance to hear them. But their brand new, self-titled album made it easy to fall for them. Some stellar musicianship supports a nice variety of song styles and excellent singing en Francais. I went with the absolutely infectious “Sans Ardillon,” which some auto-translation tells me is full of fishing metaphors for relationships (the music video has them casting lines off a boat in a lovely lake). More to come. Also this week, a delicious new instrumental from Wyatt Ellis, a Tom Paxton song sung by Ashby Frank, some sweet new gospel from Eighteen Mile, and some tracks from Billy Strings to mark his fourth annual winter run at the Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium. The history machine brings you Dave Evans and Melonie Cannon.

Billy Strings - Black Mountain Rag

Wyatt Ellis - West Dakota Rose

Grain Thief - Sara Amstrong's Paddy On The Turnpike

Veranda - Sans Ardillon

The Wild Shoats - Lonesome Dove

Foreign Landers - Wildflowers

Dave Evans and Riverbend - Tragic Romance

Eighteen Mile - Living Waters

Kenny Baker - Wheel Hoss

Billy Strings - I Haven't Seen Mary In Years

Ashby Frank - Where I'm Bound

Irene Kelley - Coal Dust

Lonesome River Band - Where The River Rolls Around

Melonie Cannon - Set Em Up Joe

Max Wareham - Hard Times Are Far Behind

Benny Martin - Will You Be Lonesome Too?