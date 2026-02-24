The Old Fashioned #193
Welcome to The Old Fashioned, Catherine-Audrey Lachapelle and Léandre
Joly-Pelletier, founder/leaders of the bluegrass and old-time band Veranda from Montreal, Quebec! I saw them on the showcase roster at Folk Alliance but had to bail due to weather before I got the chance to hear them. But their brand new, self-titled album made it easy to fall for them. Some stellar musicianship supports a nice variety of song styles and excellent singing en Francais. I went with the absolutely infectious “Sans Ardillon,” which some auto-translation tells me is full of fishing metaphors for relationships (the music video has them casting lines off a boat in a lovely lake). More to come. Also this week, a delicious new instrumental from Wyatt Ellis, a Tom Paxton song sung by Ashby Frank, some sweet new gospel from Eighteen Mile, and some tracks from Billy Strings to mark his fourth annual winter run at the Bridgestone Arena and the Ryman Auditorium. The history machine brings you Dave Evans and Melonie Cannon.
Billy Strings - Black Mountain Rag
Wyatt Ellis - West Dakota Rose
Grain Thief - Sara Amstrong's Paddy On The Turnpike
Veranda - Sans Ardillon
The Wild Shoats - Lonesome Dove
Foreign Landers - Wildflowers
Dave Evans and Riverbend - Tragic Romance
Eighteen Mile - Living Waters
Kenny Baker - Wheel Hoss
Billy Strings - I Haven't Seen Mary In Years
Ashby Frank - Where I'm Bound
Irene Kelley - Coal Dust
Lonesome River Band - Where The River Rolls Around
Melonie Cannon - Set Em Up Joe
Max Wareham - Hard Times Are Far Behind
Benny Martin - Will You Be Lonesome Too?