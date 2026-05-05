The Old Fashioned #201
Most virtuoso mandolin players don’t get to make friends with new audiences by the tens of thousands, but Jarrod Walker has done so touring for years with Billy Strings, from sold out arenas and the occasional broken ankle. Now Jarrod is rolling out a debut album. Called Nighthawk, it’s due May 8, and we’ve got the title track in this hour. Walker plays guitar and mandocello too, and he’s joined by Christian Ward (fiddle), Jake Stargel (guitar), Royal Masat (vocals, bass), Cory Walker (banjo), and Mr. Strings as well. We’re excited to hear this full project. Walker says: “I find that with trad bluegrass it’s best to keep things close to home or else you risk losing the essence of the song. I say that now, but ask me how I feel next year.” Also this hour, Sierra Hull goes neo-classical, Nashville banjo man Frank Evans drops a single from his upcoming solo LP, and Darin and Brooke Aldridge deliver upbeat new gospel.
Evan Kinney and Van Burchfield - Sales Tax Toddle
Jarrod Walker - Nighthawk
Sierra Hull - Movement 1
Tony Rice and David Grisman - On And On
BurnsPiro - Texas Quickstep
Frank Evans - Cecil Blue
Section House - Hobo's Lonesome Blues
Alex Hargreaves - Lonesome Clapper
Darrin & Brooke Aldridge - You Don't Knock
Norman Blake - Arkansas Traveler
Sparrow Smith - The Fountain
Estil C. Ball, Orna Ball - Aunt Dinah's Quilting Party
Carling and Will - Creeping Myrtle
Daniel Grindstaff and the Uptown Troubadours - Goodbye Little Darling
Blue Flame Stringband - La Femme Qui Jouait Aux Cartes
Andy Leftwich - Crossville
Ralph Stanley - Katy Daley