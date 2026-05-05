The Old Fashioned #201

Most virtuoso mandolin players don’t get to make friends with new audiences by the tens of thousands, but Jarrod Walker has done so touring for years with Billy Strings, from sold out arenas and the occasional broken ankle. Now Jarrod is rolling out a debut album. Called Nighthawk, it’s due May 8, and we’ve got the title track in this hour. Walker plays guitar and mandocello too, and he’s joined by Christian Ward (fiddle), Jake Stargel (guitar), Royal Masat (vocals, bass), Cory Walker (banjo), and Mr. Strings as well. We’re excited to hear this full project. Walker says: “I find that with trad bluegrass it’s best to keep things close to home or else you risk losing the essence of the song. I say that now, but ask me how I feel next year.” Also this hour, Sierra Hull goes neo-classical, Nashville banjo man Frank Evans drops a single from his upcoming solo LP, and Darin and Brooke Aldridge deliver upbeat new gospel.

Evan Kinney and Van Burchfield - Sales Tax Toddle

Jarrod Walker - Nighthawk

Sierra Hull - Movement 1

Tony Rice and David Grisman - On And On

BurnsPiro - Texas Quickstep

Frank Evans - Cecil Blue

Section House - Hobo's Lonesome Blues

Alex Hargreaves - Lonesome Clapper

Darrin & Brooke Aldridge - You Don't Knock

Norman Blake - Arkansas Traveler

Sparrow Smith - The Fountain

Estil C. Ball, Orna Ball - Aunt Dinah's Quilting Party

Carling and Will - Creeping Myrtle

Daniel Grindstaff and the Uptown Troubadours - Goodbye Little Darling

Blue Flame Stringband - La Femme Qui Jouait Aux Cartes

Andy Leftwich - Crossville

Ralph Stanley - Katy Daley