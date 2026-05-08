The Old Fashioned #202

My first “bluegrass” album wasn’t really bluegrass but a duet of acoustic guitars and voices on old folk and mountain songs by Tony Rice and Norman Blake. That intimate combo blew me away and kind of changed my life. The format isn’t common but a new duo is embracing it, and they are Geary Allen (of the Burnett Sisters) and John Gooding (of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys) performing as Geary and John. We’re pleased to present their debut single, “Just Too Lazy,” from an upcoming album on Mountain Fever Records. The Steep Canyon Rangers launch our hour with a new single from what they’re calling a back-to-our-roots album that will be called Next Act, coming May 22. From working man folk territory, check out The Brudi Brothers and their fisherman song called “Silver Wave.” And we’ve got new stuff from Claire Lunch and Jim Lauderdale with the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys as well.

Michael Cleveland - Arkansas

Steep Canyon Rangers - Roll Of The Dice

Geary & John - Just Too Lazy

The Osborne Brothers - Fourteen Carat Mind

Brit Taylor - If You Don't Want To Love Me

The Brudi Brothers - Silver Wave

The Wildmans - Autumn, 1941

Sheeshum And Lotus - Lonesome John

Mama's Broke - Heaven

Tuba Skinny - Nobody's Business

Wildwood Valley Boys - I'm Not The Drifter

Two High String Band - Sonny's Ride

The All Night Gang - Your Old Standby

Claire Lynch - Troubles Not Troubling Me

Hannah Read - Hyphadance

Jim Lauderdale and PRB - Two Crows

Gary Brewer - I'm Just Ramblin'