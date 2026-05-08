The Old Fashioned #202
My first “bluegrass” album wasn’t really bluegrass but a duet of acoustic guitars and voices on old folk and mountain songs by Tony Rice and Norman Blake. That intimate combo blew me away and kind of changed my life. The format isn’t common but a new duo is embracing it, and they are Geary Allen (of the Burnett Sisters) and John Gooding (of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys) performing as Geary and John. We’re pleased to present their debut single, “Just Too Lazy,” from an upcoming album on Mountain Fever Records. The Steep Canyon Rangers launch our hour with a new single from what they’re calling a back-to-our-roots album that will be called Next Act, coming May 22. From working man folk territory, check out The Brudi Brothers and their fisherman song called “Silver Wave.” And we’ve got new stuff from Claire Lunch and Jim Lauderdale with the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys as well.
Michael Cleveland - Arkansas
Steep Canyon Rangers - Roll Of The Dice
Geary & John - Just Too Lazy
The Osborne Brothers - Fourteen Carat Mind
Brit Taylor - If You Don't Want To Love Me
The Brudi Brothers - Silver Wave
The Wildmans - Autumn, 1941
Sheeshum And Lotus - Lonesome John
Mama's Broke - Heaven
Tuba Skinny - Nobody's Business
Wildwood Valley Boys - I'm Not The Drifter
Two High String Band - Sonny's Ride
The All Night Gang - Your Old Standby
Claire Lynch - Troubles Not Troubling Me
Hannah Read - Hyphadance
Jim Lauderdale and PRB - Two Crows
Gary Brewer - I'm Just Ramblin'