The Old Fashioned #205

By now dear listeners, you know how much fun it is to learn about traditional acoustic artists on the Old Fashioned from Amy Alvey. Her radar is sensitive. She knows what’s good. I have a long list of music I heard through her first, and perhaps at the top of the list is the Canadian folk duo and folk family Pharis and Jason Romero, first (for me) through their 2022 album Tell Em You Were Gold. Up there in Horsefly, BC, they write and record, make banjos, and win Juno Awards and Canadian Folk Music Awards. They’re beloved across their country and in ours as well. This week we tease their next disc, a song-forward collection called These Are The Days That Turn Into Years. It arrives on June 11. Meanwhile one of old-time’s newest outfits, The Big Cricket Stringband, makes its debut on our show. We’ve got a bold new collaboration from Béla Fleck and opera great Renée Fleming (with Dolly). Natalie and Brittnay Haas have some new chamber grass as well. And we say farewell to Appalachian folk and old-time great Carol Elizabeth Jones.

Big Cricket Stringband - Tergle's Tune

Renee Fleming (feat. Dolly Parton and Bela Fleck) - In The Pines

Pharis & Jason Romero - These Are The Days

Flatt & Scruggs – McKinley’s Gone (White House Blues)

Max Wareham - I'm Just Along For The Ride

Big Cricket Stringband - Walkin' Boss

Lesley Riddle - I'm Working On A Building

Sam Bush - Funk 42

Sturgill Simpson - All Around You

Johnson Mountain Boys - Newton Grove

Jarrod Walker - Miles On My Shoes

Jim Hurst - Reuben's Train

Natalie and Brittany Haas - Cedar Pass/Peanut Peak/Prairie Chicken

Kenny Feinstein - I'm Here To Get My Baby Out of Jail

Nadine Landry and Sammy Lind - Trouble In Mind/Sweet Marie

Jones & Leva - Drunkard's Lantern