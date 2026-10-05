The Old Fashioned #222

The rise of The Fretliners may cause confusion for some in Nashville, because around here, Taylor Shuck is a talented banjo player from Louisville, KY. Whereas in the Colorado scene, a different Taylor Shuck is a bass player who took the initiatives that led to the formation of his band in Fort Collins, CO just a few years ago. Converted to the fold by the Yonder Mountain String Band and the famous Pizza Tapes bootleg, The Fretliners’ Shuck gathered Dan Andee on fiddle, Tom Knowlton on guitar, and Sam Parks on mandolin, and the sound clicked fast. They won back-to-back band contests at Telluride and RockyGrass in 2023, a rarely achieve accomplishment. More recently they found a way to work with mega-producers T Bone Burnett and Daniel Tashian on their upcoming album When The Kettle Sings, which arrives on Oct. 23. We share their single “Silence Says It All.” Also this week, a selection from the very new covers album from AJ Lee & Blue Summit. I love Amy Alvey’s selection of “Little Sadie” as interpreted by Joanna Wacker. And speaking of covers, we hear a couple of crafty takes on country radio hits from The Churchmen and Jaelee Roberts.

Sister Sadie - Raleigh's Ride

Dolly Parton - Bound To Ride

AJ Lee and Blue Summit - Driving Nails In My Coffin

Country Gentlemen - I Ain't Gonna Work Tomorrow

The Fretliners - Silence Says It All

Joanna Wacker, Arthur Terembula - Little Sadie

Wyatt Ellis - Rocky Top Bottom

Sophie Wellington - Charleston #1

Twisted Pine - Knockout Roses

Norman Blake - Under The Double Eagle

Jake Blount - Garfield's Blackberry Blossom

Joe Hickerson - Blind Fiddler

The Churchmen - Long Black Train

Jaelee Roberts - White Liar

Bronwyn - Gallatin Road

Randy Howard - Georgia Camp Meeting

Crooked Still - Oxford Town/Cumberland Gap