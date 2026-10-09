The Old Fashioned #223

I first became aware of Forrest O’Connor’s prowess on several instruments from seeing his family band, and since that included his dad, galactic-level fiddle master Mark O’Connor, it came as no surprise that Forrest had the goods. Forrest struck up a tuneful relationship with Oregon singer-songwriter Meredith Lane, and in the past year or two, they’ve become a married couple and a duo called Rosine The Band. Rosine, KY is the birthplace of Bill Monroe, and while the new outfit is open-minded in its folky repertoire, their debut single “It Never Ends” really does stake out a nice patch of progressive bluegrass. Forrest plays a ripping guitar solo, while Mark is here too with incendiary fiddle. Also this week, we launch with the formal release of the big Delmore Brothers multi-artist tribute album we’ve been waiting for, featuring in this case Junior Sisk and Don Rigsby. High Fidelity is back with a single. And Amy introduces us to another wonderful married duo called Admiral Radio.

Mark O'Connor - Grey Eagle

Junior Sisk and Don Rigsby - Honey, I'm Ramblin' Away

The Delmore Brothers - Midnight Special

High Fidelity - The Lonesome Road

JP Harris with Chance McCoy - Hang Me

Rosine - It Never Ends

Brad Leftwich, Tom Sauber, Alice Gerard - Dora Dean

The Horseflies - Three Shoes

Po Ramblin' Boys - Please Bartender

Mark O'Connor - Traveler's Ridge

Tim Stafford and Dudley Connell - Typhoon

The Lowest Pair - Irene

Golden Shoals with The Old Time Snake Milkers - Bootleggers Blues

Melissa Chilensky - Hanksville

Admiral Radio - Coal Mining Town

Sierra Hull - Chasin' Skies

Railroad Earth with Ronnie McCoury - Whiskey Train