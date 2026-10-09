The Old Fashioned #223
I first became aware of Forrest O’Connor’s prowess on several instruments from seeing his family band, and since that included his dad, galactic-level fiddle master Mark O’Connor, it came as no surprise that Forrest had the goods. Forrest struck up a tuneful relationship with Oregon singer-songwriter Meredith Lane, and in the past year or two, they’ve become a married couple and a duo called Rosine The Band. Rosine, KY is the birthplace of Bill Monroe, and while the new outfit is open-minded in its folky repertoire, their debut single “It Never Ends” really does stake out a nice patch of progressive bluegrass. Forrest plays a ripping guitar solo, while Mark is here too with incendiary fiddle. Also this week, we launch with the formal release of the big Delmore Brothers multi-artist tribute album we’ve been waiting for, featuring in this case Junior Sisk and Don Rigsby. High Fidelity is back with a single. And Amy introduces us to another wonderful married duo called Admiral Radio.
Mark O'Connor - Grey Eagle
Junior Sisk and Don Rigsby - Honey, I'm Ramblin' Away
The Delmore Brothers - Midnight Special
High Fidelity - The Lonesome Road
JP Harris with Chance McCoy - Hang Me
Rosine - It Never Ends
Brad Leftwich, Tom Sauber, Alice Gerard - Dora Dean
The Horseflies - Three Shoes
Po Ramblin' Boys - Please Bartender
Mark O'Connor - Traveler's Ridge
Tim Stafford and Dudley Connell - Typhoon
The Lowest Pair - Irene
Golden Shoals with The Old Time Snake Milkers - Bootleggers Blues
Melissa Chilensky - Hanksville
Admiral Radio - Coal Mining Town
Sierra Hull - Chasin' Skies
Railroad Earth with Ronnie McCoury - Whiskey Train